National
Did someone hack U.S. Navy ships that crashed?
Photo Credit: U.S. Navy/Getty Images
CHANGI NAVAL BASE, SINGAPORE: In this released U.S. Navy handout, damage to the portside is visible as the Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) steers towards Changi Naval Base, Republic of Singapore, following a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore on Aug. 21. Significant damage to the hull resulted in flooding to nearby compartments, including crew berthing, machinery, and communications rooms. Damage control efforts by the crew halted further flooding. The incident will be investigated. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

By: Steve Berg

Some think that two U.S. Navy ships that recently crashed might have been hacked.

Two different cyber-security experts told Fox News they think there’s more going on here than just human error.

And one says it would be a pretty big coincidence that both incidents happened in waters where tensions often run high with China.

One Navy official told Fox News there was no cyber-sabotage.

But Admiral John Richardson tweeted they're considering all possibilities, although he says there no evidence of hacking so far.

You can read more about the story here.

    Some think that two U.S. Navy ships that recently crashed might have been hacked. Two different cyber-security experts told Fox News they think there’s more going on here than just human error. And one says it would be a pretty big coincidence that both incidents happened in waters where tensions often run high with China. One Navy official told Fox News there was no cyber-sabotage. But Admiral John Richardson tweeted they're considering all possibilities, although he says there no evidence of hacking so far. You can read more about the story here.
