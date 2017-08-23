Did someone hack U.S. Navy ships that crashed?

Some think that two U.S. Navy ships that recently crashed might have been hacked.

Two different cyber-security experts told Fox News they think there’s more going on here than just human error.

And one says it would be a pretty big coincidence that both incidents happened in waters where tensions often run high with China.

One Navy official told Fox News there was no cyber-sabotage.

But Admiral John Richardson tweeted they're considering all possibilities, although he says there no evidence of hacking so far.

