As special session looms, Tulsa lawmaker says ‘we need to do better’

TULSA - When the Oklahoma Supreme Court threw out a dollar-fifty “fee” on a pack of cigarettes last week, it triggered a new budget crisis for the Oklahoma legislature.
Lawmakers were warned that passing what amounts to a revenue-raising measure after the deadline, and without the 75-percent supermajority required by state law, would likely result in a lawsuit and a possible special session.
That’s exactly what happened, and now there’s a hole of about $215 million dollars that must be filled.
While the governor has called a special session “likely” and “necessary,” so far she hasn’t called one.
State Rep. Carol Bush, a Tulsa Republican, tells KRMG she’s giving lawmakers some time to come up with a plan, so they can enter a special session with an eye toward keeping it short and sweet.
That’s because bringing lawmakers back to the capitol is an expensive proposition - it costs taxpayers about $30,000 a day.
It’s supposed to be for the people by the people, and we need to represent them -- State Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa
She said she wasn’t particularly happy with the way budget negotiations were handled during the spring session, but says the cigarette fee and other bills were passed with the best of intentions.
“Did we get creative, trying to find things that only took 51 votes?” she asked, rhetorically. “Sure, but we also did it with the intention of not making cuts to our agencies, expecially our core agencies, that have already taken such huge hits.”
But if the governor (or the legislature) doesn’t call a special session, the $215 million will have to come out of the budgets of the agencies for which the money was earmarked - specifically, the Department of Human Services, the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, and the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.
So, Bush said, she’s ready to roll up her sleeves and get back to work, and she hopes her fellow lawmakers will find the political will to identify some long-term solutions, even if it means new taxes.
Asked about raising the gross production tax on oil producers to a flat 7 percent across the board - a plan floated during the session which got some fierce pushback - she said “yup, that’s what I lobbied for, if you will. I was very open about that, and will continue to drive that bus. I think it’s important that we do that.”
She also expressed her appreciation for the increased level of interest and participation she’s seen from her constituents.
“What I really appreciate is how many folks have really gotten in the game. Citizens, instead of being passive voters, I like the fact that people are being very vocal about what we they feel we should do and talking to us, and I think it’s imperative as legislators that we really need to listen to the people and continue to bring them to the table with us as we go forward with whatever solutions we come up with.”
