Elderly woman robbed by teenager in Tulsa

Sat, Oct 21, 2017 - Tulsa investigators are looking for a teenager who robbed an elderly woman Friday afternoon.
The armed robbery happened around 3:23 p.m. near East Apache and North Peoria. Police say the suspect, believed to be around 17 years of age, pulled a gun on the victim.
“Pointed a small semi-auto pistol at her, racked the slide, and demanded her purse,” police said. “The victim cooperated and the suspect grabbed the purse and ran to a light gray larger sedan that resembled a Buick with rounded edges.”
The victim wasn't injured.
So far, a detailed description of the suspect hasn’t been released. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
