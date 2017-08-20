Alleged bank robbers buy new car, get caught

It’s never a good idea to rob a bank.

However, if you do, it’s probably a bad idea to use the money right away. KRMG’s learned two suspects learned that lesson the hard way this week.

We told you about a Bank of America getting robbed in Tulsa on Thursday. A female suspect demanded cash and made a bomb threat.

Police tell us 17-year -old Tyonnie Anderson and her boyfriend, Edd Payne, have been arrested in connection with the robbery.

A resident we spoke to is surprised to hear the gender of the suspect.

“I’m used to guys robbing banks,” the female resident said. “I have never heard of a female robbing a bank. Especially, at that young of an age.”

Police caught up to the suspects after money stolen from the bank was used to buy a new car.

Both suspects have been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.