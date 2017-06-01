NEWS102.3 AND AM740 TEXT CONTEST WINNER PRIZE CLAIM INSTRUCTIONS

If you have won a KRMG text contest, you can follow these instructions to claim your prize.
Please note the following:
- Your tickets can be picked up beginning the next business day at 2625 South Memorial Drive in Tulsa. Our office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30am to 5:30pm. (Please give us 24-hours to process your prize and have it ready.)
- You will be asked to verify your cell phone number and present the winning text that contained the link to this page in order to collect your prize, so please do not delete it.
- Please keep in mind:
- You must be 18+ to win any prize from our stations.
- You have 30 days from the date of this text to claim your prize.
- IRS regulations require that you pick up your prize in person and provide both valid ID.
- You will be required to provide a valid social security number and complete an IRS form W-9 for each prize received.
- You will receive an IRS form 1099 for any cumulative prize winnings that total $600 or more on our stations in a calendar year.
- Individuals may only win once in a 30 day period. Subsequent text contest wins on the same phone number within the past 30 days will be voided.
Please call 918-493-7400 with questions.
