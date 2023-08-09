Crystal Kelly
Reporter

Crystal Kelly

Crystal Kelly graduated from Owasso High School and started working in TV news her senior year. Crystal joined KRMG in 2022. She is an advocate for Autism acceptance and a mom to an adult son with ASD. In her free time, she likes to hike with her chihuahuas and dance with her friends.

On Demand

Oklahoma Women Want To Know

Oklahoma Women Want To Know

Journalists, from a radio station with a long history in the community, get real about the issues facing Oklahoma women today. Join our candid conversation behind the scenes about important topics on life at work and home. New episodes are posted every Wednesday at 5 AM.

Tulsa artist gets creative to save her business with take home paint by number kits

Rosemary Daugherty, owns Moonlight Art Factory, and uses local landmarks like Route 66 and the latest trends, like Oklahoma Barbie, to create affordable artwork that anyone can do from the comfort of their home. Click HERE to find the full class schedule, or buy a kit. https://www.moonlightartfactory.com/

Local woman bands together with superheroes to bring cheer to kids in need

Arlene Laxamana leads a band of superheroes into hospitals to bring joy to sick kids. Out of her own trauma, Real Okie Superheroes was born. Hear how Arlene channeled her inner Wonder Woman to spread smiles to those that need them the most.

Local woman creates a home for child sex trafficking victims in Oklahoma

The Demand Project provides a safe place for victims while they get the help they need to try and return to a normal life. The group also tries to educate parents on how to keep their children safe from predators online. For more information, go to https://thedemandproject.org/

View All

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Win $1,000 With KRMG Potter’s Payroll Payout

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000 to help pay your bills. The KRMG Potter’s Payroll Payout with Dale & Lee’s Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing starts Monday, August 28th and goes through Friday, October 13th.* That’s SEVEN WEEKS of chances to win every weekday!

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!