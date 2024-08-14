Sports

Yankees slugger Juan Soto hits 3 homers in a game for the 1st time

Yankees White Sox Baseball New York Yankees' Juan Soto tosses his bat after hitting a home run off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Fraser Ellard, Soto's third of the game, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

CHICAGO — (AP) — Juan Soto hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career Tuesday night, connecting in three consecutive at-bats for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox.

The slugger started his outburst with a two-run shot to left field off starter Jonathan Cannon in the third inning. Soto tagged Cannon for a solo drive in the fifth, going the other way again.

The four-time All-Star added his 33rd homer of the season in the seventh off left-handed reliever Fraser Ellard, pulling a drive to right that made it 4-0.

With a chance to match the major league record of four home runs in a game, Soto walked in the ninth after swinging and missing at a 3-0 pitch that was a little out of the strike zone.

Soto became the second Yankees hitter with a three-homer game this season, following rookie Ben Rice on July 6 against Boston.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!