Sports

Yankees' Goldschmidt, Bellinger, Judge homer on Cortes' first 3 pitches in 4-homer first inning

NEW YORK — (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge homered for the New York Yankees on the first three pitches from Milwaukee's Nestor Cortes on Saturday, part of a four-homer first inning that included a drive from Austin Wells.

New York hit four home runs in the first inning for the first time in its century-plus history.

Goldschmidt, batting leadoff for the first time in his major league career, drove a fastball 413 feet into the Brewers bullpen in left field against Cortes, who was making his Milwaukee debut following an offseason trade from the Yankees.

Bellinger sent a fastball over the Yankees bullpen and into the right-field bleachers on the unusually warm 78-degree afternoon.

Judge, the reigning AL MVP, drove a cutter 468 feet into the right-field second deck.

After a visit by pitching coach Chris Hook, Jazz Chisholm Jr. took a called third strike, Anthony Volpe grounded out and Wells hit a fastball 372 feet into the left-field seats.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!