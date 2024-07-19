WNBA players step up their clothes game, garnering attention for their pregame fashion choices

PHOENIX — (AP) — Caitlin Clark sauntered across the orange carpet in a tan Armani dress and white Versace slingback pumps, an understated-but-elegant look for the kickoff event of the WNBA's All-Star weekend.

The Indiana Fever rookie accentuated the ensemble with a white Versace bag — matching the heels, of course — with two Tiffany bracelets and a Tiffany necklace providing just the right amount of bling.

WNBA players have been amping up their clothes game all season, garnering attention off the court for their pregame fashion choices. Tunnel Fits — as the players arrival to the arena is called — is not new to the league but Clark and fellow rookies including Angel Reese and Cameron Brink have generated more interest in the WNBA on and off the court.

The players know it and and are embracing it.

Clark's look was a far cry from her pregame attire when she starred at the University of Iowa.

“I would show up in my sweatpants and T-shirt,” Clark said Thursday night. “But honestly, it's fun. It adds a whole other dynamic you have to prepare for, but also it's discovering your style — what you like and don't like and what's comfortable.”

The pregame walk has been a fashion show of sorts in the NBA for years, players flaunting their fashion flair as cameras follow them through the bowels of arenas across the country.

For WNBA players, the pregame walk has become a chance for them to show off their style and express themselves to millions on TV and social media.

"It’s always been a thing for the men, but now with so many eyes on the W, it’s fun to dress up then go ball out on the court," Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham said.

It's more than just looking good. Doors are opening.

The tunnel walks and attention to detail have created new revenue streams for players who often have to play overseas to supplement their WNBA salaries.

The clothes, jewelry and accessories players wear have led to sponsorships outside of the usual basketball gear and sneaker deals WNBA players have become accustomed to.

“You can of run the gamut with all the partnerships, whether it’s footwear, apparel, makeup, skin care,” Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike said. “There’s just so much of the industry permeate and I love to see the activation.”

Teams are also capitalizing on the phenomenon with their own sponsorship deals. The Liberty have a deal with shoe and apparel retail company Snipes.

The relatively new attention to fashion is a far cry from the early days of the WNBA, when players were given their jerseys at the team hotel and wore them on the bus ride to the arena.

Now, preparing a look is part of the pregame process. Maybe it doesn't take the same energy as gearing up mentally or physically for a game, but the players put thought put into it.

Many players lean on stylists to come up with the right look for the tunnel, some mapping out their game-day tunnel fits days in advance. The styles range from ready for the runway to more androgynous looks, all with a nod to each player's personal style.

“In college, I just wore a sweat suit every single day, so that was a huge adjustment coming into the league and having to kind of figure out what you’re going to wear, every single game,” said New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu. “But I think it’s been cool, seeing around the league how everyone’s been able to express themselves in their style.”

Not every player spends a lot of time figuring out the right tunnel fit. Sometimes, it's just a matter of waking up, checking what's on the hangers and pulling the right look for that day's walk.

"Honestly, it could be a lot more than I do," said Cunningham, who wore a short bubble-gum pink dress and high heels on the orange carpet. “I just kind of roll out of bed and see what’s in my closet.”

Whatever the choice, Cunningham and the rest of the WNBA players have turned the pregame walk into a must-see pregame event.

___

AP Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg contributed to this story.

___

