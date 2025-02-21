Wembanyama getting no shortage of well-wishes from other NBA players, coaches

Tyronn Lue and Doc Rivers said they were saddened. Michael Malone and Erik Spoelstra were shocked when they heard the news.

Victor Wembanyama being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder was an obvious blow to the San Antonio Spurs. But as other coaches and players processed the news on Thursday, it was clear that it was seen as a blow to the league as well.

“It's a little bit of shock,” said Malone, the coach of the Denver Nuggets. “As a fan of the game, you never want to see anybody, any player — but especially a great player, the future of this league — be shut down for the remaining season. So, you hate to see that happen to anybody. And hopefully Wemby is going to be OK.”

That is the Spurs' belief, that Wembanyama will make a full recovery even though he is not expected to play again this season. He was the favorite to win defensive player of the year, seemed destined for an All-NBA nod and probably would have even been on a few MVP ballots when the votes are cast in April.

It all ended in a flash, with the diagnosis of a blood clot in his right shoulder and the Spurs — who are already without coach Gregg Popovich because of the stroke he had in November — saying Wembanyama's season is likely over.

The news came just as Miami was ending practice Thursday. Spoelstra was in disbelief when he heard and Heat forward Kevin Love was stunned.

“I can’t imagine this league without him in the short term or in the long term,” Love said. "He’s that important.”

Wembanyama is wildly popular in San Antonio, obviously in his native France and even among NBA playing colleagues. He was fourth in player voting for the All-Star team among Western Conference frontcourt players, behind only Nikola Jokic, LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

“It’s unfortunate to see it happen to such a young player, to see it happen to a guy that’s a transcendent talent in our league,” Charlotte coach Charles Lee said. “It’s happened to other people. I’ve noticed that they’ve been able to come back and continue their careers. And so, wishing him and the Spurs organization the best as he kind of goes through his treatment plans.”

Lue said he thought the NBA was pretty united in the simple thought that everyone within the league just wants to see Wembanyama return healthy.

“Sad news today. Such a great player, a guy who’s meant so much to the league since he’s gotten here," said Lue, the Los Angeles Clippers coach. "It’s just tough news. Hopefully everything works out. Prayers around the league. I know a lot of players and coaches in the NBA family (are) just hoping he can get well.”

A number of players in the last decade or so have had well-publicized battles with blood clots. Chris Bosh had to abandon the final years of his playing career in Miami because of them; other players like Brandon Ingram have come back healthy after treatment.

“I’m just hoping he’s healthy long-term,” said Rivers, the Milwaukee Bucks coach. "Blood clots are serious stuff. ... I just hope he gets back, gets healthy, and I’m sure they’ll make sure of that.”

___

AP Sports Writers Steve Megargee in Milwaukee and Pat Graham in Denver contributed to this report.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.