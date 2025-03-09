Sports

Warriors star Stephen Curry reaches 25,000 career points

By JANIE McCAULEY
Pistons Warriors Basketball Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) attempts a three-pointer against Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) (Santiago Mejia/AP)
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Stephen Curry became the 26th player in NBA history to score 25,000 career points, reaching the milestone during the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors' 115-110 win against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

“BOOM! BOOM! BOOM!” Curry yelled while running back through the hallway to the locker room following a quick return to the court postgame.

Curry, who turns 37 next Friday, surpassed 25,000 with a 3-pointer at the 8:32 mark of the third quarter then received a warm ovation when recognized during a timeout with 5:42 to go.

He finished with 32 points — pushing his total to 25,017 — on 8-for-22 shooting and converted all 12 of his free throws.

His next remarkable task is becoming the first player in the league to make 4,000 3-pointers. Curry hit four Saturday and needs seven more.

