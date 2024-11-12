Wander Franco charged with illegally carrying a gun in the altercation that led to his arrest

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was charged with illegally carrying a gun in his vehicle during the altercation in a parking lot that led to his arrest in the Dominican Republic over the weekend, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The attorney general's office in the Dominican Republic said in a statement that police found a Glock pistol with a 15-round magazine inside the Mercedes Benz that Franco was driving during what police called an altercation over a woman's attention.

The gun was registered to Franco’s uncle, authorities said.

Franco, 23, who awaits trial in a sexual abuse case involving a minor, was arrested Sunday after an argument broke out in a San Juan de la Maguana apartment complex parking lot.

Another man and a woman also were detained in the confrontation. Two firearms were seized, police said.

Teodosio Jáquez, Franco's lawyer, told media outlets Monday that Franco was not the aggressor, but rather a victim in the altercation.

Prosecutors said no one was hurt in the dispute and both parties agreed not to press charges.

A conviction for illegally possessing a firearm could call for a three- to five-year prison sentence.

Jáquez wasn't immediately reachable Tuesday for comment on the charge.

Franco is scheduled to go to trial on Dec. 12 in the northern province of Puerto Plata in a sexual abuse case involving a 14-year-old girl. He was also charged with sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor and human trafficking.

Franco was conditionally released on Jan. 5, four days after his arrest on the abuse allegations.

Franco, who has refused to speak to the media, has said about the sexual abuse case: “Everything is in God’s hands.”

Franco was in his third major league season when his career was halted in August 2023. He agreed to an 11-year, $182 million contract in November 2021.

Tampa Bay placed him on the restricted list on July 10, cutting off the pay he had been receiving while on administrative leave.

