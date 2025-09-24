Vikings-Steelers game gives thriving Brian Flores a reflection of gratitude and a chance to catch up

EAGAN, Minn. — (AP) — Brian Flores found the perfect pit stop for his coaching career in Pittsburgh. Regardless of where this track winds up, he has clearly been enjoying the ride with Minnesota since then.

The third-year defensive coordinator of the Vikings gets the chance this weekend to catch up with old friends from the Steelers when the two teams play the NFL's first game in Dublin.

Flores had recently been fired after a three-season run with the Miami Dolphins, his only stint to date as an NFL head coach that resulted in a landmark discrimination lawsuit against the league that's still in the court system nearly four years later, when longtime Steelers coach Mike Tomlin offered him a job as a senior defensive assistant working with the inside linebackers.

The fresh perspective gained that season under Tomlin helped launch Flores fully back into mad scientist mode of developing and directing what has been one of the NFL's most daunting defenses under his stewardship, even if his ultimate goal of becoming a head coach again remains unfulfilled.

“I just have this great gratitude for my time there, the friends that I made,” Flores said. “I just had a great time there. It was exactly what I needed at that point in my career.”

Tomlin is in his 19th year in the lead role with the Steelers, after serving one season, coincidentally, as defensive coordinator of the Vikings. Flores sees plenty of similarities in their styles and philosophies that helped advance his outlook on the job during their brief time as coworkers.

“His leadership, his football acumen, his toughness, his ability to motivate. I feel like when I get up in front of the room, I’ve got a presence, but when he gets up there in the room? I was taking notes," Flores said.

The benefit of that year was clearly mutual.

“His willingness to learn is a really attractive component,” Tomlin said. “We had some awesome discussions during our time together. He certainly has opinions — schematic opinions, strategic opinions and personnel opinions. His openness to differing thoughts or viewpoints, I think, is a weapon for him as a coach.”

The Vikings defense has allowed four touchdowns in three games, none in the second or third quarters. Despite three key starters — safety Harrison Smith, linebacker Blake Cashman and edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel — each missing at least one game, the group has continued to thrive behind the player-driven, outside-the-box schemes.

“He carries a big menu. He challenges you individually and collectively from a football intellect perspective,” Tomlin said.

The Vikings defense ranks sixth in the league in yards per game and yards per play allowed, fifth in sacks per pass attempt and third down conversation rate, and third in takeaways.

“I feel like he probably should at some point get another coaching job based on the way that he’s coached defense the last couple of years,” Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.

"Because the schemes they run and the way they’re coached, there’s a lot of really good chemistry and continuity on that side. It doesn’t just come from players. There’s a schematic part of that that’s really impressive.”

Flores had his fingerprints all over Minnesota's 48-10 victory over Cincinnati last week. The Vikings forced five turnovers, including three by Isaiah Rodgers, who set a franchise record by returning an interception and a fumble for touchdowns in the first half.

“Flo called a tremendous game,” Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said.

Breaking into the league as a scout for the New England Patriots, Flores moved to the coaching side on Bill Belichick's staff in the 2008 season, when O'Connell was a rookie quarterback on their roster. After four Super Bowl rings over those 15 years with the Patriots, Flores got his big break with the Dolphins.

With the Vikings, Flores has had a loud voice in offseason personnel evaluation and strategy, pushing hard for successful recent free agent signings such as Isaiah Rodgers, Jonathan Greenard, Van Ginkel, Cashman and Byron Murphy. Flores even said this week he considers himself a better scout than a coach. O'Connell said he can recognize “that tone in his voice” when Flores is most adamant about the ability and fit of a particular player the Vikings are considering.

“There’s been an immediate impact on our team from some of these guys who show up and end up being great Minnesota Vikings for us,” O'Connell said.

Flores himself could be on that list, too.

