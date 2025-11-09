Verstappen to start Brazilian Grand Prix from pit lane after car changes

SAO PAULO — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix from the pit lane after his team made changes to his car and fitted it with a new engine, exceeding his allowance.

Red Bull confirmed the changes after its mechanics were seen working on Verstappen's car Saturday night. The Dutchman, who still has a distant shot at winning the drivers' championship for the fifth time in his career, finished qualifying in 16th position.

Championship leader Lando Norris has a 39-point advantage over Verstappen and is nine points ahead of his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. Norris will start from pole position and Piastri from 4th place.

On Saturday, Verstappen appeared to give up on any hopes of winning the title.

“I can forget about that,” Verstappen said when asked about his title chances. “Where we are starting, that is not going to work.”

