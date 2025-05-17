The Valkyries bring WNBA basketball to the Bay Area in their franchise debut

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The fans in the packed arena were decked out in matching purple T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase “First of a Lifetime.”

After years of hoping the WNBA would come to the Bay Area and more than 18 months after the expansion team was awarded by the league, the Golden State Valkyries made their debut Friday night, hosting the Los Angeles Sparks.

“I definitely feel very grateful,” guard Kate Martin said before the game. “I think right now you can’t understand how big of a moment this is now that we’re in it. When I look back on this in a few years, I’ll be very grateful and can't believe I was a part of the inaugural season and got to play in the first game. It’s very cool. We’re just trying to soak it all in and take nothing for granted.”

Coach Natalie Nakase said she has had this day circled on her calendar since the schedule was released and spent the entire day at the arena after waking up at 6 a.m., attending meetings and a shootaround and taking a walk around the empty arena.

While she said the approach should be like any game on any court, she acknowledged the historic moment as well.

“It’s special,” she said. “Not everyone gets to be chosen to be the first. I do feel lucky that they chose me. They could have chosen a million other candidates that were more qualified. So I take this with a lot of responsibility but be present and enjoy it the best I can.”

Kayla Thornton scored on the opening possession for the first basket in franchise history and there were quickly chants of “G-S-V! G-S-V!”

The WNBA's first expansion team since 2008 has been welcomed with great fanfare in the Bay Area. The team has more than 10,000 season-ticket holders at Chase Center and the arena was packed for a celebratory opener for a night that included a scheduled halftime show from famed Bay Area rapper E-40.

The team also has some high-profile supporters with San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames wearing a Martin jersey to his game down the street and Warriors coach Steve Kerr saying he planned to be in attendance.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Kerr said. “I think watching everything unfold over the last year, year and a half since the franchise was formed, it’s been incredible to watch. I think the branding has been amazing, the name, the colors, just kind of the unveiling of the team. ... I know tonight is going to be packed. This is just an incredible story. We have a lot of people here in this building who deserve a lot of credit for what’s about to unfold, so a lot of fun.”

