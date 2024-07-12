Prince Harry honored with Pat Tillman Award for Service at The ESPYS

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Prince Harry received the Pat Tillman Award for Service at The ESPYS on Thursday night, and he mentioned the late Army Ranger’s mother who had criticized ESPN for honoring the royal.

With wife Meghan joining in a standing ovation, the Duke of Sussex accepted the trophy from three service veterans who were injured during their tours of duty. Harry served in the British military for 10 years, including two tours in Afghanistan as a helicopter pilot.

He created the Invictus Games in 2014, which serves as a multi-sport, paralympic-style games for wounded or injured servicemen and veterans.

“This award belongs to them, not to me,” Harry said from the stage of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Tillman's mother, Mary Tillman, had criticized the network's choice of Harry, saying there are recipients working in the veteran community who would have been more fitting. Harry thanked Tillman's widow, Marie, for her attendance and also acknowledged Mary Tillman.

“Her advocacy for Pat's legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect,” he said. “The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses.”

Dawn Staley, coach of the national champion South Carolina women's basketball team, received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. Her friend, Tennessee standout Nicki McCray-Penson, died of breast cancer and Staley's sister was diagnosed with leukemia.

“I must confess I feel a little undeserving of this recognition. Past recipients of the Jimmy V Perseverance Award have faced incredible challenges and proven themselves as true warriors," Staley said. “I have merely been a spectator to such immense courage and resilience.”

A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces won as best women's sports athlete.

“It's crazy to think that a young girl that didn't even want to play basketball is now up in the running for even one ESPY,” she said in videotaped remarks.

JuJu Watkins won best breakthrough athlete, taking the first award after the show began 30 minutes late because of President Joe Biden's news conference.

The Southern California basketball star had a standout freshman season, leading the Trojans to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in decades.

“This is crazy,” Watkins said. “I want to thank all the great, powerful women who came before me that made this possible.”

Host Serena Williams joked during her monologue after Ciara opened the show with a musical performance. Older sister, Venus, later came out and joked that she had actually been asked to host and the siblings got into a mock argument.

“You may be wondering why I’m doing this,” noted fashion fiend Serena said. “Any opportunity to wear 16 outfits in three hours, I’m going to take it.”

The three-hour show on ABC was delayed when Biden's nationally televised news conference started late and ran 30 minutes into the show's timeslot.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.