UConn men stuck in Connecticut ahead of Final Four because of plane issues, AP source says

By PAT EATON-ROBB

Final Four Basketball FILE - Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgetown, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Washington. UConn plays Alabama in a semifinal game at the Final Four on Saturday, April 6, in Glendale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Nick Wass, FIle) (Nick Wass/AP)

STORRS, Conn. — (AP) — Defending national champion UConn's trip to a second consecutive Final Four is having a tough time getting off the ground.

The Huskies were still in Connecticut Wednesday night after the plane they were supposed to take to Arizona experienced mechanical issues getting to the East Coast, a person with the university who was supposed to be on the flight told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

The flight was scheduled to leave at about 6 p.m. Eastern time.

The Huskies were having a hard time finding a replacement flight because of bad weather on the East Coast and regulations involving rest for the flight crew, which would not allow the original crew to leave before 10 a.m. Thursday.

The travel problems were first reported to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, who was told of the issue by coach Dan Hurley.

The Huskies are working on contingencies, but are not expected to leave for the Final Four before about 1 a.m. at the earliest, the university official said.

The delays could affect UConn's media obligations on Thursday afternoon.

No. 1 seed UConn is scheduled to play fourth-seeded Alabama on Saturday night.

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

