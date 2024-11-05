UCF opens season with court-storming 64-61 win over No. 13 Texas A&M

Orlando, Fla. — (AP) — Darius Johnson scored 24 points and assisted on a go-ahead slam dunk with less than a minute remaining to lead UCF to a 64-61 win over No. 13 Texas A&M on Monday night.

Johnson had five assists, including the pass to Benny Williams that helped put the Knights ahead 62-61 with 45.5 seconds left. The Aggies didn't score in the final 2:13.

UCF fans stormed the court after Texas A&M missed back-to-back 3-pointers to end the game.

Jordan Ivy-Curry added 16 points for UCF. Keyshawn Hall scored 10.

Pharrel Payne led the Aggies with 15 points and had six rebounds. Wade Taylor IV had 13 points and seven assists but made only 4 of his 15 shots.

Takeaways

Texas A&M: Locked up the interior for most of the game, but foul trouble prevented the Aggies from pulling away. They committed 17 fouls in the second half, allowing the Knights to shoot 22 for 31 from the free-throw line in the game.

UCF: Struggled to shoot most of the night but stayed in the game thanks to some timely 3-point shooting and, most importantly, defense. The Knights blocked 10 shots, including seven in the second half.

Key moment

Williams' slam put the Knights ahead for good on a night they struggled shooting on the interior. They finished with just 14 points in the paint.

Key stat

The Knights relied heavily on their 3-point shooting, making 8 for 26 in the game. Johnson made five 3-pointers. Texas A&M shot 7 for 23 from beyond the arc.

Up next

Texas A&M begins a four-game homestand on Friday against Texas A&M University-Commerce.

UCF continues its four-game season-opening homestand against Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday.

