Tylan Wallace's 76-yard punt return in overtime gives the Ravens a 37-31 victory over the Rams

BALTIMORE — (AP) — Tylan Wallace returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown in overtime to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a 37-31 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday, snapping the Rams' three-game winning streak.

Wallace, who committed a crucial penalty on special teams earlier in the game that led to points for Los Angeles (6-7), eluded a couple of tackles after fielding the punt and stayed on his feet when Shaun Jolly made a diving attempt at him along the left sideline.

The Ravens (10-3) remained atop the AFC standings, a half-game ahead of Miami. The Dolphins host Tennessee on Monday night.

Wallace was returning that punt after the Ravens lost Devin Duvernay, their main return man, earlier in the game with back issues. Wallace punctuated the winning touchdown with a leap into the end zone before the Ravens mobbed him in the corner.

Lamar Jackson and Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes apiece, overcoming wet conditions and dropped passes in a game that was high scoring yet sloppy. Each offense went three-and-out in overtime before the final Los Angeles punt.

It was a crushing way to lose for the Rams, who worked their way into the thick of the NFC playoff race with their recent winning streak.

Jackson’s 21-yard touchdown strike to Zay Flowers with 1:16 remaining — and his 2-point conversion pass to Flowers — put Baltimore up 31-28. Stafford then guided the Rams into position to take multiple shots to the end zone, and when that failed, Lucas Havrisik made a 36-yard field goal with 7 seconds left to force OT.

Jackson gave Baltimore a 7-3 lead when the Rams let Isaiah Likely run free down the left sideline for a 54-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. Los Angeles answered with a 6-yard TD pass from Stafford to Cooper Kupp.

Odell Beckham Jr. got behind defensive back Jordan Fuller for a 46-yard scoring reception against the team he won a Super Bowl with two seasons ago. But Baltimore again didn’t stay ahead for long.

Wallace was called for lining up in the neutral zone on a fourth-and-5 punt, gifting Los Angeles a first down, and a pass interference penalty on Kyle Hamilton put the Rams in the red zone. Stafford’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Davis Allen gave Los Angeles a 17-14 lead, and the Rams were up 20-17 at the half.

It was tied at 20 when, on third down from the Baltimore 15, a shotgun snap caught Jackson off guard and went past him. The ball went into the end zone and Jackson kicked it out of bounds for a safety.

After Justin Tucker put the Ravens ahead with a field goal, Stafford found Demarcus Robinson for a 5-yard touchdown with 4:41 remaining, but the Rams' 2-point conversion was unsuccessful.

INJURIES

Hamilton left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury. ... The Rams were without TE Tyler Higbee (neck). Los Angeles T Rob Havenstein injured his hip, and TE Hunter Long was carted off with a knee injury. Rams WR Tutu Atwell was evaluated for a concussion.

UP NEXT

Rams: Host Washington next Sunday.

Ravens: At Jacksonville on Sunday.

