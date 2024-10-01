Titans quarterback Will Levis injures shoulder in the 1st quarter against the Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis left Monday's game against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.

Levis dove for a first down on Tennessee's second drive of the game and appeared to come down hard on his right throwing shoulder. Backup Mason Rudolph replaced Levis, who went into the blue medical tent and was listed as questionable to return.

Levis completed 3 of 4 passes and threw an interception on the Titans' opening drive.

The Titans, still searching for their first win of the season, were driving and looking to score the first points of the game as the first quarter ended.

