Tiger's son, Charlie Woods, wins Team TaylorMade Invitational in claiming 1st AJGA event

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. — (AP) — Tiger Woods needs to make room on his trophy shelf for son Charlie.

The 16-year-old finished with a three-round score of 15-under 201 at the Team TaylorMade Invitational on Wednesday in winning his first American Junior Golf Association event at the Streamsong Resort Black Course. Woods began the day tied at 9-under 135 and finished with a final round of 6-under 66 to top a 71-player field that included four of the top-five ranked AJGA's players.

Woods' final round featured eight birdies and two bogeys, and he closed with four straight pars. He won the event by three strokes ahead of a three-way tie between fifth-ranked player Luke Colton, Willie Gordon and Phillip Dunham.

Woods opened the tournament with a first round score of 70 and followed with a 65 on Tuesday. He was competing in just his fifth AJGA event, with his previous best finish a tie for 25th at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in March.

Woods already counted several wins on his resume, with his first coming in the 14-15-year-old category at the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s Major Championship in June 2023. Later that year, he won the Last Chance Regional golf tournament.

Last summer, he qualified to compete at the U.S. Junior Amateur but failed to make the cut.

