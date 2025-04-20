Thunder open 35-point 1st-half lead over Grizzlies, biggest in any Game 1 of NBA's play-by-play era

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma City's playoff run got off to a record-setting start.

The Thunder opened a 35-point lead in the first half of Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. That was the biggest first-half lead of any playoff Game 1 in the league's digital play-by-play era that goes back to 1996-97.

Oklahoma City had 35-point leads twice — 61-26 and 63-28. The Thunder settled for a 68-36 lead at halftime, the biggest halftime lead of any playoff game in franchise history.

It was also the biggest halftime deficit ever for the Grizzlies in a playoff game.

Since 1997, there have been only two NBA playoff games where one team led by more than 35 points. Both were done by the Cleveland Cavaliers when LeBron James played there.

The Cavs led at Boston by 41 points twice (70-29 and 72-31) in the first half of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on May 19, 2017. And the Cavs led Atlanta by 38 points (74-36) in Game 2 of the East semifinals on May 4, 2016.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.