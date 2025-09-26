Three Blue Jays pitchers combine for six perfect innings before Boston's Duran doubles in seventh

TORONTO — (AP) — Three Blue Jays pitchers combined for six perfect innings against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night before Jarren Duran doubled against Braydon Fisher to open the seventh.

Fisher, the fourth Blue Jays pitcher of the night, gave up the hit by Duran on his first pitch and Trevor Story followed with a first-pitch RBI single to center.

Story was erased when Alex Bregman grounded into a double play.

Right-hander Louis Varland started for Toronto and struck out three of the six batters he faced. Lefty Eric Lauer followed by retiring 10 straight.

Right fielder Nathan Lukes made a diving catch on Cedanne Rafaela's liner to end the fifth.

Yariel Rodriguez relieved Lauer and retired two batters to finish the sixth.

Fisher came on after the Blue Jays scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth. Daulton Varsho hit his fifth career grand slam and George Springer added a two-run homer.

Boston needs a win to clinch an AL playoff berth. Toronto began the night tied with the New York Yankees atop the AL East.

