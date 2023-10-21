Sports

Thomas' tying homer, Moreno's decisive hit send D-backs over Phillies 6-5, ties NLCS at 2 games

By DAVID BRANDT

NLCS Phillies Diamondbacks Baseball Arizona Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas rounds the bases after a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning in Game 4 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Phoenix, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)

By DAVID BRANDT

PHOENIX — (AP) — Alek Thomas hit a tying, two-run homer in a three-run eighth inning, Gabriel Moreno followed with a go-ahead single and the Arizona Diamondbacks stunned the Philadelphia Phillies with a 6-5 victory on Friday night that tied the NL Championship Series at two games apiece.

Arizona trailed 5-2 before Orion Kerkering's bases-loaded walk to Christian Walker with two outs in the seventh.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled leading off the eighth against Craig Kimbrel, who gave up Ketel Marte's game-ending single in Game 3. Thomas, pinch hitting for Emmanuel Rivera with one out, sent a full-count fastball splashing into the right-center field swimming pool to tie the score 5-5 as a sellout crowd at Chase Field roared.

Marte singled with two outs, Corbin Carroll was hit by a pitch and José Alvarado relieved. Moreno laced a singled to left-center to drive in the go-ahead run.

Kyle Schwarber, whose fourth-inning homer sparked Philadelphia's comeback from a 2-0 deficit, doubled with two outs in the ninth off Paul Sewald, who struck out Trea Turner for his fifth save of the postseason.

Game 5 in the best-of-seven series is Saturday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!