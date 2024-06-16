Supersub Wout Weghorst scores late again in Netherlands' 2-1 win over Poland at Euro 2024

HAMBURG, Germany — (AP) — Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst loves to make a big impression off the bench and he did it again Sunday late in a 2-1 win over Poland at the European Championship.

The imposing striker struck with a low left-foot shot in the 83rd minute with his first touch after coming on to replace Memphis Depay who had wasted several shooting chances.

Weghorst might not look the most elegant player, but his reputation for being effective was earned at the 2022 World Cup with two late goals against Argentina to force extra time in a memorable quarterfinal against the eventual champion.

This time, Weghorst's goal was worth a win that puts some pressure on Group D favorite France, which already beat the Dutch twice in qualifying last year and plays Austria on Monday.

“I said it this morning to my girlfriend: ‘Scores level, 0-0, 1-1, 20 minutes to go.’ It was a bit later. But you feel it and visualize it for yourself," Weghorst told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

Poland was forced to cope without its injured star Robert Lewandowski but soon found a goal from his replacement who matured in Major League Soccer.

Adam Buksa used all his 1.91 meter (6-foot-3) height — a bit shorter than Weghorst at 1.97 meters — when circled by four Dutch defenders at a 16th-minute corner to guide a header into the net. Buksa had 2 ½ prolific years with New England Revolution until returning in 2022 to join French club Lens.

Cody Gakpo leveled in the 29th with a shot that was deflected and deceived goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny. It was fair reward for a vibrant first half for the Dutch.

Gakpo is a fast starter at major tournaments. He scored in all three group-stage games at the World Cup that led the Netherlands to a clash with Argentina. That day in Doha, Weghorst also replaced Depay when he came on in the 78th.

Weghorst then had a testy exchange with Lionel Messi in a post-game interview area that became a viral meme after the Argentina great barked at the former Manchester United forward to stop staring at him.

A reliable option for the Dutch, Weghorst now has four goals in five national-team games this year and he scored three more in the Euro 2024 qualifying group — compared to the seven goals he scored for his German club Hoffenheim this season.

The Netherlands win was preserved by goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen with key late saves from substitute Karol Świderski and, with the last touch of the game, a long-range shot by Nicola Zalewski.

Lewandowski sat out the game to rest a leg muscle injury and is targeting Poland’s second game, against Austria on Friday.

The Dutch will play France on Friday, also getting a full day’s more rest than its next opponent.

About 50,000 Dutch fans made the short trip to Hamburg and there was a shooting incident involving police before the game in the downtown St. Pauli district near where many had gathered. It did not seem related to the soccer.

Police said they shot and injured a man who was threatening them with an ax and a Molotov cocktail.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.