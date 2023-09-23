Still without Cam Rising, No. 11 Utah rides defense to 14-7 win over No. 22 UCLA

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Karene Reid returned an interception for a touchdown and Landen King had a TD catch for No. 11 Utah, which used a stifling defensive performance to beat No. 22 UCLA 14-7 with quarterback Cam Rising still sidelined on Saturday.

There was speculation all week about whether Rising, who tore an ACL in last season's Rose Bowl, would be ready to return. He practiced without limits each day and warmed up in pads and full uniform before reappearing just before kickoff in a T-shirt.

And then a suffocating defense carried the day for the Utes (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12).

After splitting practice reps with Rising, Nate Johnson looked sharp early in his second career start, but Utah's offense was limited in the second half by UCLA's defense and some conservative play-calling.

Johnson was 9 of 17 for 117 yards as Utah rushed the ball 48 times. Jaylen Glover had 25 carries for 86 yards.

Freshman Dante Moore, who was under pressure all game, found Josiah Norwood for a 17-yard touchdown with 3:39 to play to help the Bruins (3-1, 0-1) avoid their first shutout in 12 years.

After forcing a three-and-out, the Bruins had one last chance. But Jonah Elliss was in on two consecutive sacks and then Sione Vaki clinched the win with another sack on fourth-and-14 with 1:49 remaining.

Moore, the highest-ranked quarterback recruit in recent UCLA history, was poised and effective in the Bruins’ first three wins against lesser opponents. Not so against Utah, which sacked Moore seven times.

On his first pass against Utah, Moore telegraphed a pass to the left. Reid stepped in the passing lane to grab an interception and raced 21 yards for a touchdown.

Moore, who was 15 of 35 for 234 yards, finally connected on consecutive pass plays of 17 and 41 yards in the third quarter but then fumbled on an option play when he was hit by Lander Barton. Tao Johnson recovered at the Utah 8-yard line.

The Utes haven’t let a freshman quarterback beat them at Rice-Eccles Stadium since Justin Herbert of Oregon in 2016.

Kain Medrano forced Utah’s first lost fumble of the year after Johnson had scampered 11 yards in the first quarter. The Utes ended up fumbling three times.

Just before halftime, Johnson threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to King to make it 14-0.

THE TAKEAWAY

UCLA: The Bruins somehow had a chance to tie the game on their final drive but again failed to protect the quarterback. UCLA rushed 32 times for 9 yards and the early pick-6 loomed large throughout the game as the Bruins stymied Utah's one-dimensional offense.

Utah: The Utes missed Rising tremendously as the Bruins packed the box against the run. The outcome didn’t ever seem in doubt but Utah needs a more reliable offense. Utah’s biggest issue might be an injury list with 15 regular players — now including primary running back Ja’Quinden Johnson, who left the game in the first half.

UP NEXT

UCLA: After a bye, hosts No. 21 Washington State on Oct. 7.

Utah: Visits No. 14 Oregon State on Friday.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.