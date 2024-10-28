Sports

Stephen Curry injures left ankle in Warriors loss

Clippers Warriors Basketball Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) tries to block Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) (Nic Coury/AP)

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Stephen Curry injured his left ankle late in the third quarter of Sunday's 112-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, tried to return then sat down again and left the court.

He returned briefly at the 8:08 mark of the fourth quarter before exiting again. The team said he was done for the night.

Curry finished with 18 points, six assists and four rebounds, shooting 6 for 11 with four 3-pointers.

The 36-year-old Curry is beginning his 16th NBA season.

