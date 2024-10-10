Steelers WR George Pickens says he was unaware about NFL rules banning messages on eye black

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens said he was unaware of the NFL rule prohibiting players from writing messages on their eye black during games.

Pickens wrote a message that included an expletive during Pittsburgh's 20-17 loss to Dallas on Sunday night. The third-year pro finished with three catches for a season-low 26 yards against the Cowboys with the phrase "open (expletive) always" stretched under his eyes and across his nose.

“Never seen (the rule) before,” Pickens said Thursday. "Have you seen it before?”

When it was pointed out the defensive tackle Cam Heyward was fined in 2015 for writing the nickname of his father — former NFL running back Craig “Ironhead” Heyward — on his eye black, the 23-year-old shrugged.

“Years ago, when I wasn’t in the league?” Pickens responded. "No.”

Pickens said “it was just eye black” when asked if there was any intent behind the decision and said he had not yet heard from the league about any potential fines.

The eye black was just part of an eventful night for the talented but volatile Pickens, who leads the Steelers in receptions (23) and yards (310) by a wide margin. Pickens also dragged Dallas cornerback Jourdan Lewis to the ground by his facemask on the game's final play and slammed his helmet so hard at the end of a scoreless Pittsburgh possession that it bounced over the bench.

“You know when it’s third down and you don’t convert (you're frustrated)," Pickens said. “A lot of fans (were) mad as well.”

Outwardly, it appeared Pickens' anger wasn't reserved for between the lines. He played a career-low 34 snaps, a decision coach Mike Tomlin described as load management. Pickens sat alone on the bench for extended stretches in the second half, with injured veteran running back Cordarrelle Patterson one of the few teammates who came over to check on him.

Pickens said he had no issue with the dip in playing time and put the responsibility on the scheme put together by first-year offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

“It's not on me,” Pickens said. “It's all up to Art.”

Smith downplayed his decision, pointing out he limited snaps for players such as running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver A.J. Brown when he was serving as offensive coordinator in Tennessee to keep them fresh.

It didn't help that the Steelers passing game sputtered at times — particularly in the first half — on the way to a second straight defeat following a 3-0 start. Smith believes the questions would be different if Pittsburgh had been able to hold on late.

“You lose a game and something may look off or whatever, but that’s not how we communicate,” he said. “Any player, whether it’s Scotty (Miller) or Van (Jefferson) or Conner Hayward, guys know the(ir) roles ... how you package things. Those are week-to-week things.”

Smith didn't see Pickens throw his helmet but brushed off the idea it was a concern.

“George is an emotional guy,” Smith said. “He does that every game.”

Smith likened an NFL sideline to the movie “The Truman Show," meaning cameras pick up everything and sometimes moments can be blown out of proportion.

“I don’t know what the camera shows, what it doesn’t,” said Smith, who served as the Atlanta Falcons head coach from 2021-23. “I’ve certainly been guilty, regretfully, showing frustrations at times ... which is not what you want. But some of that stuff, I'll be honest with you, I don't even pay attention to it.”

While Tomlin lamented his team's inability to create “splash” plays downfield — Pittsburgh's longest gain against the Cowboys was a 21-yard reception by Pickens — Smith doesn't think limiting Pickens' playing time also limits the Steelers' ability to gobble up yardage in big chunks.

Pickens, for his part, also doesn't think the Steelers need to add another playmaker to the mix, even with the Las Vegas Raiders apparently shopping star wideout Davante Adams.

“I wouldn’t say that," Pickens said. “I feel like the guys that’s here, they work hard every day.”

