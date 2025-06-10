Steelers star linebacker TJ Watt skips the start of mandatory minicamp

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Aaron Rodgers might be ready to take the practice field for the Pittsburgh Steelers. T.J. Watt is not.

The star outside linebacker skipped the start of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. Watt likely is eyeing a new deal as he enters the final year of his current contract.

The seven-time Pro Bowler and 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year signed a four-year extension in September 2021 that was scheduled to pay him $112 million and made him the highest-paid defender in the league at the time.

That number has been eclipsed several times over the last four years, including by Cleveland star Myles Garrett, who signed a deal in March that made him the most well-compensated non-quarterback in the league at $40 million a season.

The decision to skip minicamp is a change from Watt's approach in 2021, when he did a “hold in” during both minicamp and training camp before agreeing to a contract on the eve of the regular season.

“We expect him back at some point,” defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said Tuesday. “We don't get caught up (in that) ... He's going to be in good shape (whenever he arrives).”

Watt tied an NFL record by registering 22 1/2 sacks after signing the extension in 2021. He led the league in sacks again in 2023, though that number dipped to 11 1/2 last season, Watt's fewest in a year in which he didn't miss extended time because of injury since he was a rookie in 2017.

Austin believes Watt's absence will provide opportunities for younger players like third-year outside linebacker Nick Herbig and rookie Jack Sawyer.

Maybe, but neither has Watt's game-changing resume. Watt, who turns 31 in October, is the linchpin of a defense that has helped keep the Steelers in contention despite heavy churn at quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement in January 2022.

Rodgers will get his shot after agreeing to a one-year deal last week. The four-time NFL MVP was at the team facility on Tuesday and is expected to be on the field when afternoon practice begins.

