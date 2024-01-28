Spurs mascot The Coyote captures bat with net -- to the delight of Wembanyama

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — A bat descended on the court and delayed play after Victor Wembanyama made a 3-pointer two minutes into the San Antonio Spurs' 113-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

The Spurs’ mascot, The Coyote, captured the bat with a net after numerous failed attempts, much to the delight of Wembanyama and Spurs teammate Jeremy Sochan.

The Coyote previously corralled two bats, while former Spurs star Manu Ginobili swatted another to the count with his bare hand in November 2009.

Wembanyama went on to score nine points over the next two minutes. The French rookie finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.