Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had a stroke earlier this month, is expected to make full recovery

By TIM REYNOLDS

Spurs Jazz Basketball San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich reacts after a call by the official, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Egan) (Rick Egan/AP)

Basketball Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich has been away from the team because he suffered a mild stroke earlier this month, the San Antonio Spurs announced Wednesday.

Popovich is in his 29th season as coach of the Spurs and there is no timetable for his return to the sideline, the team said. The stroke happened on Nov. 2 at the team's arena, and Popovich is expected to make a full recovery.

The 75-year-old Popovich, the NBA's all-time win leader and a coach of five Spurs teams that won league championships, has already started a rehabilitation program, the team said.

“During this time, the organization is grateful to the extended community for providing privacy and space to the Popovich family,” the Spurs said in a release.

Assistant coach Mitch Johnson has been the acting head coach in Popovich's absence.

