Sparked by Hancock's 93-yard pick 6, No. 3 Ohio State rallies from halftime deficit to beat Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — (AP) — Cornerback Jordan Hancock woke up No. 3 Ohio State early in the second half with a 93-yard interception return for a touchdown and the Buckeyes rallied from their first halftime deficit of the season to beat vastly improved Rutgers 35-16 Saturday.

Kyle McCord hit Marvin Harrison Jr. on two of his three touchdown passes and TreVeyon Henderson ran for 128 yards and a score as the Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big, No. 1 in CFP) beat Rutgers (6-3, 3-3) for the 10th straight time.

Gavin Wimsatt threw a touchdown pass to JaQuae Jackson, Jai Petel hit three short field goals and Kyle Monangai ran for 159 yards for his third straight over the century mark as the Scarlet Knights dented the Buckeyes defense for 361 yards.

This was the Buckeyes' first game since they were ranked No. 1 in the CFP and they certainly didn't look like the best team in the country. They trailed 9-7 at the half and Rutgers appeared ready to add to that lead when they took the opening kickoff drove to the Ohio State 20.

On second down, Wimsatt tried to loop at pass over the Monangai around the 5-yard line. The running back and safety Josh Proctor collided and the ball popped in the air. Hancock grabbed the fluttering ball, turned and headed upfield and never stopped to give Ohio State a 14-9 lead.

Henderson scored on a 9-yard run to stretch the lead to 21-9 late in the third quarter. Rutgers got within five points on the Jackson TD catch and they had the ball keep in Ohio State territory before failing on a fourth-down pass.

Ohio State, who was limited to 328 yards, made the score margin look bigger in a game it was clearly threatened. Harrison, who had four catches for 25 yards, scored late on catches of 4 and 2 yards.

Rutgers, which had never lost to Ohio State by less than 22 points in their previous nine meetings, took a 9-7 halftime lead on second-quarter field goals of 22, 21 and 20 yards by Patel.

A Mohamed Toure interception near midfield set up the last kick, but the play that woke up the crowd at SHI Stadium was a trick play on fourth and one from the Scarlet Knights 43 in second quarter with Ohio State ahead 7-0.

Wimsatt took the snap on what appeared to be sneak, but he just as quickly handed the ball to Monangai with a second snapping motion. It fooled the Buckeyes defense and Monangai broke out to his right and ran 45 yards, the longest play against Ohio State this season.

McCord (19 of 26 for 189 yards) had hit Gee Scott Jr. on a 14-yard TD pass in the first quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ohio State: Ohio State still have not given up more than 17 points this season. If they keep playing good defense, they can be No. 1.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights have closed the gap on the Buckeyes big-time. Greg Schiano's team proved it can play with anyone in the league.

Ohio State figures to stay at No. 3 for another week but holding on to the No. 1 College Football Playoff ranking might be tough.

UP NEXT:

Ohio State: Returns home to play Michigan State on Saturday night.

Rutgers: Travel to Iowa to face the Hawkeyes.

