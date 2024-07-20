South Sudan nearly beat the US in an Olympic tuneup. Here's how it happened

Takeaways from the U.S. Olympic team's 101-100 win over South Sudan in an exhibition game Saturday in London:

At 39, 40 in a row

LeBron James' layup with 8 seconds left was the game-winner, and the win marked the 40th consecutive time that the Americans have won an international game with the NBA's all-time scoring leader — at 39, set to become the oldest U.S. men's basketball Olympian ever — in uniform.

Seems like being in London works for King James. Playing in the same building as he did during the 2012 London Olympics — O2 Arena, which was called North Greenwich Arena during those games a dozen years ago — James came up big down the stretch.

In that gold medal game against Spain in 2012, James hit a game-sealing 3-pointer with about 2 minutes left to cap a season where he won NBA MVP, NBA Finals MVP, an NBA title with the Miami Heat and Olympic gold.

Respect for South Sudan

South Sudan got this Olympic berth based on its World Cup finish last year. Its national federation is led by former NBA player Luol Deng, and the team is coached by former NBA guard and now Houston assistant coach Royal Ivey.

James gave both men a ton of credit postgame Saturday.

“To have that representation, to have that type of leadership over there, teaching them the right way how to play the game, that's good. That's great, actually,” James said. “The game is worldwide. There's not one place that you don't see the game being played. I think that's the beauty of it. The game of basketball brings together so many people.”

Waiting for KD

Kevin Durant was on the floor getting some warmup shots up, but the Americans were again without the three-time Olympic gold medalist.

Durant returned to practice Friday after about three weeks of dealing with a calf strain. It's possible that he plays in the final U.S. tune-up on Monday against Germany in London. Otherwise, he'll go into the Olympics not having gotten any true game action since April 28 when his Phoenix Suns were eliminated from the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Key Number

South Sudan made 14 3-pointers, while the U.S. made seven. The U.S. reserves were 1 for 11 from beyond the arc.

