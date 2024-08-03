Sports

Some Yankee Stadium bleachers fans chant `U-S-A!' during `O Canada' before game against Blue Jays

Blue Jays Yankees Baseball Yankee Stadium staff set up a tarp on the field as it rains before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith) (Pamela Smith/AP)

NEW YORK — (AP) — A segment of fans in Yankee Stadium's right field bleachers chanted “U-S-A! U-S-A!” during the playing of “O Canada” on Friday night before the game between New York and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Most of the 45,000-plus fans in the ballpark ignored the chanting during the anthem sung by Max Greenberg, a rising junior at Dwight School in Manhattan.

The start of the game was delayed 86 minutes because of rain.

