Snow samba Pinheiro Braathen says 'let’s just keep dancing' after debut for Brazil at skiing worlds

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria — (AP) — Alice Robinson earned New Zealand's first medal. Dave Ryding posted Britain's best result in recent memory at age 38. Lucas Pinheiro Braathen put Brazilian skiing on the map simply by showing up.

Add in the bronze-medal performance in downhill last weekend for multitalented Czech athlete Ester Ledecka, and it was a breakout Alpine world championships for non-traditional skiing nations.

"Lucas obviously owes a lot to the Norwegians, but now with the Brazilian flag it brings a whole South American vibe to it," Ryding said after finishing sixth in the concluding slalom on Sunday. "The sport has got to capitalize on these characters. It's nice to see all the flags.

“The slalom especially is (more competitive). No big nation is dominating because the small nations can train it,” Ryding added. “That’s why we can fight the big nations in slalom.”

Born to a Norwegian father and a Brazilian mother, Pinheiro Braathen began representing Brazil this season and earned his new nation its first three World Cup podium results. When he got the first, by placing second in a giant slalom in Beaver Creek, Colorado, in December, Pinheiro Braathen celebrated with a samba dance on the podium, the Brazilian flag wrapped around his waist and cowboy boots on his feet.

Pinheiro Braathen’s samba started a bit of a dance craze on the ski circuit.

Italy's Sofia Goggia celebrated with some moves when she won a week later in Beaver Creek. Rising American Lauren Macuga also put on a couple of performances at the worlds.

Meanwhile, Robinson’s silver in giant slalom, New Zealand’s first medal ever at a worlds, prompted waving of All Blacks rugby flags.

“I’m just happy to see more smiles these days,” said Pinheiro Braathen, who had his fingernails painted in the colors of Brazil’s flag. “Sports is about putting smiles on people’s faces. ... I see athletes putting on more and more of a show and daring to show their true personality instead of maybe hiding it as soon as the cameras come on. And that’s what the fans want and need and our sport lives off of moments like that.”

When Ryding came down in first place after his second run and had an extended stay in the leader’s seat, he put on a show, too.

First, Ryding flexed his right biceps. Then he did a little dance before finally playing air guitar with his ski.

“It’s nice to try and show some personality,” Ryding said. “When you’re the one in the chair, then you’ve got to give what you’ve got.”

Added Pinheiro Braathen: “Shout out to the old man Dave. I like to see those hips move even more. And I’m happy to see that he’s still in the game. … Let’s just keep dancing and let’s just put on a show.”

While Pinheiro Braathen was not pleased with his results of 14th in giant slalom and 13th in slalom, he still earned Brazil’s best-ever finishes at worlds — and gave a sizeable crowd of fans waving Brazilian flags something to cheer for. All despite not feeling 100% healthwise.

“There’s no such thing as failures. There’s only lessons learned,” Pinheiro Braathen said. “I’ll just have to get over this disappointment, analyze what has happened with my staff and try to get my health back up on my feet and try to turn adversity into beauty.”

In exactly a year, Pinheiro Braathen will attempt to earn Brazil its first ever medal at the Winter Olympics when he competes at the Milan-Cortina Games. For now, he has more immediate goals.

“The one thing that’s missing for Brazil and my comeback season is that win,” he said. “So I’ll be chasing that until it’s done.”

