Shohei Ohtani says he never bet on sports, interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money, told lies

California Ohtani Gambling Baseball FILE - Ippei Mizuhara stands next to Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani and translates during an interview at Dodger Stadium on Feb. 3, 2024. The firing of Ohtani's interpreter by the Los Angeles Dodgers over allegations of illegal gambling has highlighted an issue many outside of California don't realize: Sports betting is still against the law in the nation's most populous state. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) (Richard Vogel/AP)

By GREG BEACHAM

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani said Monday he never bet on sports and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money from him and told lies.

Ohtani held a news conference at Dodger Stadium, five days after Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers following reports from the Los Angeles Times and ESPN about his alleged ties to an illegal bookmaker and debts well over $1 million.

“I'm very saddened and shocked that someone I trusted has done this,” the Japanese star said sitting next to Will Ireton, the team’s manager of performance operations, who translated.

Ohtani spoke for nearly 12 minutes, referring to a document in front of him. He did not take questions.

“Ippei has been stealing money from my account and has told lies,” Ohtani said.

