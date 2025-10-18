Schmaltz gets second career hat trick for first three goals of season as Mammoth beat Sharks 6-3

SALT LAKE CITY — Nick Schmaltz came into the night scoreless over the Utah Mammoth's first four games this season. He broke through in a big way Friday night against the San Jose Sharks.

Schmaltz had three goals and an assist, and the Mammoth beat the Sharks 6-3 for their third win in four games.

“I feel like I've had a lot of chances early on in the season here,” Schmaltz said. “I'm trying to shoot the puck more, take it to the net, be around the net more. Couple guys made some great plays to find me in open areas. It was fun to see (them) go in there for me.”

Utah coach Andre Tourigny believed Schmaltz was due to get on the scoreboard.

“Since the start of the season, he's been playing really good,” the coach said. “He's had a lot of opportunities, he reloads really well, both sides of the puck he's a threat. He gets inside a lot. It was a matter of time ... today was the day.”

Schmaltz scored his first 9:39 into the first period as he converted a one-timer off a pass from Logan Cooley on the inside edge of the right circle on a 5-on-3 power play.

Schmaltz got his second of the night less than four minutes later as he got a pass from Clayton Keller and turning and firing a shot into the top left corner past Jaroslav Askarov.

The Sharks tied it with a pair of goals 1:50 apart in the second.

After Liam O’Brien regained Utah’s lead with 3:51 left in the middle period, Schmaltz finished off his second career hat trick 54 seconds into third. He got a pass from Keller — who had assists on each of Schmaltz’s three goals — from behind the net and scored from the left side to push Utah’s lead to 4-2.

“It was awesome, especially in front of our home fans,” said Schmaltz, who’s first hat trick came for Arizona against St. Louis on Jan. 26, 2023. “Shoutout to my grandpa, he's watched me play two times now, in Arizona and here, and he's seen a hat trick both times.”

Schmaltz then set up Keller for a goal with 8 1/2 minutes to go to push the Mammoth's lead to 6-2, giving both players four points on the night.

“Just a high give-and-go, I saw him open and he made a great shot to finish it.”

