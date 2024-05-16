Schauffele gets another major scoring record and sets the pace at PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Xander Schauffele broke the PGA Championship scoring record, seizing on the rain-softened conditions at Valhalla on Thursday with a 9-under 62 to set the early target.

Schauffele also tied the major championship record — he already was on that list with a 62 last year in the U.S. Open — on a day of remarkable scoring.

Schauffele, coming off a runner-up finish last week in the Wells Fargo Championship, played the back nine in 31 and then ran off three birdies in a four-hole stretch in the middle of the front nine, all the putts inside 10 feet.

His ninth and final birdie was a long two-putt on the par-5 seventh.

Branden Grace in the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale was the first to post a 62 in a major. Schauffele and Rickie Fowler each had a 62 in the opening round of the U.S. Open last year at Los Angeles Country Club.

Still to be determined was the size of his lead. Tony Finau was at 6 under and still had four holes to play, while Rory McIlroy had three straight birdies and was four behind Schauffele with two holes to play.

The previous mark at the PGA was a 63. One of those was Jose Maria Olazabal at Valhalla 10 years ago.

