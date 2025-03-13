San Diego FC announces measures to discourage fans from engaging in homophobic chant

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — San Diego FC will use pre-match and in-stadium messaging, enhanced security measures and strong enforcement of policies to discourage fans from engaging in what it called “discriminatory chants” at home matches, the team announced Thursday.

A homophobic chant marred the Major League Soccer expansion club's inaugural home match March 1. The club condemned the chant after San Diego's scoreless draw with St. Louis City. There were three times in the second half that the the offensive chant was heard.

The team said ticket buyers would receive a “Know Before You Go” newsletter, which will reinforce the club's commitment to fostering an inclusive and respectful environment. A flyer will be placed in all seat cupholders reminding fans that discriminatory language will not be tolerated, featuring the message: “Aquí No” / “Not Here.”

Prior to kickoff, club CEO Tom Penn, coach Mikey Varas, midfielder Aníbal Godoy and leaders of the team's supporters' union will deliver messages of unity and inclusivity, while emphasizing the zero-tolerance approach to the chant. A banner reinforcing the message will be displayed in the supporters’ section.

Also, the number of stadium security personnel will be increased and positioned in key areas, with a heightened presence near the opposing goalkeeper’s section. Offenders will be identified and ejected, and may face additional sanctions.

The FIFA three-step protocol will be in effect for San Diego home matches, which includes the ability to stop, suspend or abandon the match if discriminatory behavior persists.

The one-word slur in Spanish is typically made by fans while the opposing goalkeeper takes a goal kick, and it regularly occurs in both club soccer and national team soccer in Mexico.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.