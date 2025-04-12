San Antonio's Stephon Castle is the rookie of the year favorite, and that has him thinking ahead

San Antonio guard Stephon Castle went through a little of everything in Year 1 of his NBA career. He's been in and out of the Spurs' starting lineup. He had Gregg Popovich coaching him for only five games. He played most of the season's second half without Victor Wembanyama.

It was a roller coaster. And he believes all of it — the good and the bad — made him better.

Castle's rookie season ends Sunday when the Spurs play host to Toronto. He's the favorite to win the rookie of the year award, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, and the former UConn guard — the MVP of this year's Rising Stars event for first- and second-year players at All-Star weekend — doesn't deny that he's thought about what that trophy might mean.

“It would mean a lot," Castle said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I mean, it was definitely a goal of mine, I’m not going to say I was playing for it every game but coming into the season I definitely had my eyes on it. So, to be this close to it, I can say it would mean a lot.”

It would also mean history for the Spurs. Wembanyama was the unanimous winner last year, and if Castle wins it this year it would mark just the second time in more than a half-century that one franchise went back-to-back with the top-rookie honor. Minnesota's Andrew Wiggins (now of Miami) and Karl-Anthony Towns (now of New York) were voted rookies of the year in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

The last instance of a team going back-to-back before that: 1973 and 1974, when Bob McAdoo and Ernie DiGregorio pulled it off for the Buffalo Braves.

“The thing about Steph that sticks out to me, respectfully to all the other rookies, is (that) I don’t know that there’s anybody who has been asked to do the variety of roles and responsibilities, and the way he’s handled it," said Spurs acting head coach Mitch Johnson, who took over when Popovich had a stroke in early November. "His being able to achieve enough to be honored as rookie of the month more than once says a lot.”

Castle is one of two players to be rookie of the month twice this season; Atlanta's Zaccharie Risacher is the other. Risacher will surely get some consideration for the top-rookie award, as will Washington's Alex Sarr, Memphis teammates Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells, Miami's Kel'el Ware and others.

Taking Philadelphia's Jared McCain — whose season ended after 23 games — and his 15.3-point-per-game average out of the mix, Castle leads all rookies in scoring at 14.6 per game. Castle also leads all rookies with 10 games of at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists this season, getting six of those in the last month alone.

And having a 20-year veteran like Chris Paul there to teach him anything and everything about playing guard in the NBA has certainly been another plus for Castle in Year 1.

“I'm learning how to manage games and not always fully depend on athleticism and strength and speed," Castle said. "You have to find other ways to outsmart the opponent, just play smarter to give yourself an advantage to win games. I feel like the NBA is more mental than physical. That’s why you see most of the smartest players in the league are some of the best players.”

The Spurs are working under the belief that Wembanyama — who was ruled out for the remainder of the season after deep vein thrombosis was found in one of his shoulders in February — will be back next season.

Castle is already thinking about what it'd be like for the Spurs to have back-to-back rookies of the year on the court if that happens.

“I think that speaks very highly of our future,” Castle said.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.