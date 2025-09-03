Russell Wilson brings leadership and quarterback stability to the New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — Russell Wilson is known for his “moon ball” deep throws and brings Super Bowl-winning experience to the New York Giants, who know all about what the veteran quarterback can do on the field.

That's why they signed him. Since he arrived, Wilson has shown something off the field that has made teammates embrace him. Coach Brian Daboll called him "consistent as they come."

“He’s the same guy every day,” said veteran tight end Chris Manhertz, who also played with Wilson in Denver. “Things happen, but he’s the same guy every day and that’s what we need in our leader. That’s what we need as a quarterback, as the pulse of this organization.”

Coming off going 3-14 last season caused in large part by inconsistent QB play, Wilson is the steady hand at the most important position in football the Giants have longed for. The 36-year-old is the starter going into the opener Sunday at Washington, and for all the talk of Jaxson Dart being the future, the organization has lined up behind Wilson as the leader.

“Russ is cool, man,” running back Devin Singletary said. “Always positive energy, always just trying to find ways to get better and bring everyone along with him. It’s not all about him. That’s one of the biggest things. He’s trying to make everybody better.”

Wilson inherits an offense featuring receiver Malik Nabers, who caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie, and feature back Tyrone Tracy. There are plenty of questions about whether the defense can stop opponents, and there are few external expectations about the Giants being a playoff contender.

They do expect Wilson to be able to run Daboll and offensive coordinator — and new play-caller — Mike Kafka's system, given this will be his 14th NFL season.

“He’s a guy who’s done it for a long time," Daboll said. "He’s got a lot of experiences. He’s been in a number of systems, he’s played a lot of football, he’s seen a lot of things. He’s made a lot of adjustments.”

Some of that has been in his own head. Wilson early in training camp invoked something he recalled former Yankees manager Joe Girardi said about Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter, that "his best attribute was he was always consistent, but he was also consistently great at adjusting."

Through a decade as Seattle's face of the franchise, a two-year stint with Denver and last season in Pittsburgh, Wilson has tried to live that mentality.

“That’s one of the things that you have to be able to do as a guy, a leader, as a player is be able to consistently adjust and consistently grow,” Wilson said. “I’m always constantly working on me. We’re all growing, we’re all learning, we’re all developing. We all have highs and lows. I’ve had a lot of highs, and the lows are just lessons along the way — not losses. They’re just lessons.”

New York over the next several months will probably have plenty of losses. Their over/under for wins is 5 1/2 on BetMGM Sportsbook, and even overachieving that would be a 6-11, 7-10 or 8-9 record.

Reasons for optimism include adding linebacker Abdul Carter, taken with the third pick in the draft, to an already fearsome front and revamping the secondary by signing safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Paulson Adebo.

Wilson is another, considering how much of an upgrade he is over the trio of Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito who took the snaps last season. They combined for 15 TDs and 13 interceptions, and the Giants scored the second-fewest points in the league.

Wilson completed 64% of his passes for 2,752 yards and 18 TDs with just five interceptions in 12 games with the Steelers, including the postseason.

Nabers, a Seahawks fan when they won the Super Bowl, has been watching Wilson a long time and now understands what it's like to be on the receiving end of his passes. The second-year pro has also been sitting in on quarterback meetings and gained a greater appreciation for Wilson's longevity.

“To see his leadership, I understand now why he’s been doing it for so long,” Nabers said." To have that on side of me in the locker room is just an extra mentor that I have on (my) side ... I’m kind of taking that challenge up to move forward and better myself, and hopefully we can do some great things this year."

