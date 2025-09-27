Reds overtake Mets for NL's 3rd wild-card spot by beating Brewers 3-1

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Gavin Lux hit two doubles and scored the go-ahead run as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 on Friday night, overtaking the New York Mets for the third National League wild-card spot.

Cincinnati's win and New York's 6-2 loss to Miami enabled the Reds to tie the Mets in the standings. However, the Reds — vying for their first postseason berth since 2020 — own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Mets.

The Reds allowed just three hits and handed a rare loss to Milwaukee’s Quinn Priester, who had set a Brewers record by winning 12 straight decisions. The Brewers had won the last 19 games in which Priester had pitched, a stretch including 16 starts and three appearances in which he followed an opener.

Priester (13-3) struck out four and allowed three runs, nine hits and one walk in five innings. The last time the Brewers lost a game Priester had pitched was May 24 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The score was tied 1-all in the sixth when Lux hit a leadoff double and advanced to third when the ball got past left fielder Jake Bauers. Miguel Andujar singled home Lux and scored an insurance run on Tyler Stephenson’s sacrifice fly.

Connor Phillips (5-0) earned the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Zack Littell, who allowed one run over 4 2/3 innings. Emilio Pagan retired the side in order in the ninth for his 31st save in 37 opportunities.,

The Brewers could have clinched the best record in the majors and guaranteed themselves home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win. Milwaukee still can earn that status if it wins one of its last two games or Philadelphia loses one of its final two games.

Key moment

Cincinnati led 2-1 and had a runner on first in the sixth when Elly De La Cruz hit what looked like a potential double-play grounder until the ball hit second base and bounced away. Andujar advanced to third on De La Cruz’s bizarre single and scored an insurance run on Stephenson’s sacrifice fly.

Key stat

The Brewers have won each of their last 13 series with Cincinnati. The Reds can end that streak by winning either Saturday or Sunday.

Up next

Andrew Abbott (9-7, 2.80) pitches for Cincinnati and Robert Gasser (0-1, 6.00) starts for Milwaukee on Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.