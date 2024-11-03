Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wins Brazilian Grand Prix to extend lead over Lando Norris

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen took a major step toward securing his fourth straight F1 title by winning the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, despite starting 17th, and increasing his lead over McLaren's Lando Norris with three more races remaining.

Verstappen overcame punishments before the race as well as the wet weather at Interlagos to earn his first victory since June, and his eighth Grand Prix win of the year. He also clocked the fastest lap of the race, which gives him an extra point.

The Dutchman increased his lead from 44 points to 62 over Norris, who started on pole position and finished sixth. The British driver could see the gap increase further as a post-race investigation still looms for him.

In one of the best drives of his career, Verstappen clocked the fastest lap of the race 17 times.

“My emotions today were a roller coaster,” Verstappen said after the race. “We stayed out of trouble, we made the right calls and we were flying.”

The two Alpine drivers, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, completed the podium.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who started the race with a long shot at the drivers' title, finished fifth.

Las Vegas hosts the next race on Nov. 23.

