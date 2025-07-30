A rare first for Ohtani: Dodgers superstar strikes out in his first 4 plate appearances

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani had another first in his MLB career.

Ohtani struck out in his first four plate appearances Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds, the first time he has done that in his eight seasons in the majors.

It is the sixth time the Japanese superstar and reigning NL MVP has struck out four times in a game. It is the second time this season, with the other coming against San Diego on June 17.

Against the Seattle Mariners on July 17, 2021, while playing for the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani popped up to the shortstop in his first at-bat and then struck out in his next four times at the plate.

Cincinnati's Nick Lodolo became the 13th pitcher to strike out Ohtani three times in a game. The Reds left-hander got Ohtani to chase a curveball out of the strike zone in the first and fifth innings, and got him looking on a 94.6 mph fastball in the third.

Graham Ashcraft then whiffed Ohtani on an inside slider in the seventh.

Ohtani was one strike away from his first five strikeout game before he flew out to right field on a 2-2 count in the ninth inning of a 4-4 game.

Ohtani came into the game on a nine-game hitting streak along with leading the majors with 100 runs scored. He is atop the NL in slugging (.620), total bases (254), OPS (1.001) and 38 home runs.

