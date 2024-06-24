Raptors and Scottie Barnes agree on $225M extension, which could grow to about $270M, AP source says

Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors have agreed to terms on a max extension, one that will be worth about $225 million over five years and could reach about $270 million if he meets supermax criteria, a person with knowledge of the deal said Monday.

Barnes intends to sign the contract shortly after the league's moratorium on signings is lifted July 6, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be announced by NBA rule until that time.

It would begin in the 2025-26 season, with a starting salary of about $39 million and reaching about $51 million in 2029-30 — unless he qualifies for a supermax contract next season, and then the numbers would get even higher.

Barnes will make about $10 million this coming season, the last of his rookie deal.

He clearly is the player that the Raptors will build around over the coming years. He was the NBA's rookie of the year in 2021-22, was an All-Star for the first time this past season and has seen consistent jumps in his numbers. He averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists this past season, all career bests.

In his three-year pro career, the forward from Florida State is averaging 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

