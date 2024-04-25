QB Jaden Rashada transfers to Georgia after leaving Arizona State

Quarterback Jaden Rashada has committed to Georgia after leaving Arizona State in the transfer portal.

Rashada's agent, Henry Danger of Disruptive Sports, told The Associated Press in an email on Thursday that the one-time Florida quarterback commit has transferred to the Gators’ Southeastern Conference rival in Georgia.

Rashada was among the top 40 prospects in the country, according to ESPN, when he signed with Florida in December 2022. He ended up going to Arizona State when an NIL deal fell apart with the Gators.

Rashada was released from his national letter of intent after the Gator Collective — an independent fundraising group that's loosely tied to the university and pays student-athletes for use of their name, image and likeness — failed to honor a four-year deal worth more than $13 million.

Rashada is a 6-foot-4, 185-pound passer from Pittsburg, California. His father, Harlan, played defensive back at Arizona State from 1992-94.

Rashada began last season as a starter, but played in only three games due to a knee injury. He threw for 485 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions.

Rashada will compete at Georgia with returning starter Carson Beck, who went 12-1 in his first season leading the Bulldogs.

