Pulisic scores direct from corner kick in AC Milan's Champions League match

MILAN — (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored direct from a corner kick to put AC Milan 1-0 up against Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Pulisic surprised everyone when he curled in a kick from the left corner flag in the 34th minute.

The United States international raised his arms up and smiled broadly before being embraced by his teammates, as he laughed seeming incredulous.

Pulisic has scored seven goals this season for Milan in a fine start to the campaign. He has also weighed in with a number of assists.

If Milan beats Brugge, it would be the Rossoneri's first Champions League points of the campaign after defeats to Liverpool — when Pulisic also scored — and Bayer Leverkusen.

