Plum scores 34, Aces beat Fever 88-69 in front of fifth-largest crowd in WNBA history

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 34 points and the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Indiana Fever, 88-69, in front of the fifth-largest crowd in WNBA history on Tuesday night.

With an announced gathering of 20,366, the most-attended professional sporting event in T-Mobile Arena, home to the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, the two-time defending champion Aces won their fifth straight.

A’ja Wilson added 28 points and nine rebounds, while Jackie Young had 15 points and 10 assists. Kiah Stokes added 12 rebounds.

Indiana's All-Star contingent of Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark combined to score 54 points — 78.2% of the team's scoring. All three were named to the WNBA All-Star team that will play the U.S. Olympic team in Phoenix on July 20.

Plum, Wilson, Young and Chelsea Gray are all on Team USA.

Mitchell led the Fever with 23 points, while Clark finished with 13 points and 11 assists and Boston chipped in with 18 points and 11 rebounds. NaLyssa Smith had 14 rebounds for Indiana.

The Fever did their best to duplicate their comeback on Sunday, when they rallied from 15 down to beat Phoenix. After falling behind by as much as 11 early in the third quarter, the Fever rode the hot hand of Clark to draw closer.

After a dismal first half, Clark came in the third, hitting 3 of 5 from the floor while also keying a 12-6 run to start the quarter. The Fever trailed by four heading into the final quarter.

But the Aces opened the fourth quarter on a 14-0 run and never looked back. When Mitchell scored Indiana’s first points of the fourth it was too late.

UP NEXT

Fever: Host New York on Saturday.

Aces: Host Washington on Thursday

