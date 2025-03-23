Piastri seeking to capitalize on breakthrough F1 pole at Chinese Grand Prix

SHANGHAI — (AP) — McLaren's Oscar Piastri is targeting a third Formula 1 win from his maiden pole position at Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix, with the Australian the most consistent pilot on-track throughout the weekend so far in Shanghai.

Lewis Hamilton won his milestone first race for new team Ferrari in the Sprint, and Max Verstappen has kept Red Bull up in the mix, but it's Piastri who's been on the rise: with third in practice, second in the Sprint, and pole for the race.

Piastri is set to capitalize on the searing pace of his McLaren, as long as he can keep his tires in the zone on the freshly resurfaced track, with Shanghai in for a warm day, albeit with a moderate breeze, and a top of 28 degrees Celsius (82 degrees Fahrenheit).

“I think just making sure your tires survive is the biggest thing,” said the 23-year-old Piastri, who has history behind him with 10 of the 17 previous Shanghai races won from pole.

“I think it’s going to be a pretty interesting race. It’s the most (tire) degradation (wear) that we’ve probably seen and the most graining we’ve seen in a long time.”

Alongside Piastri on the front row is Mercedes’ George Russell, his first time there since Qatar last year. But, while we’ve seen the Brit make lightning starts in the past, such as Spain 2024, where he catapulted into the lead at turn one from fourth on the grid – it is Piastri’s McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who is far more of a threat.

Norris, starting third, knows 2025 is his best chance at the title – and he had a perfect, dominant weekend at the season-opener in Australia.

But, he’s a had a rookie’s experience so far in China, with eighth in the Sprint after he lost places with an off at turn six on lap one, and got stuck behind Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll for most of the race. A move into turn one is his best chance at redemption.

“(I’ve now) got a long night ahead of me to sit down and go to through all the data and see where I can improve for tomorrow,” Norris said after qualifying.

Verstappen, who won last year's race in China, will be a contender, no doubt, from fourth, despite the fact he says he doesn't have the pace to repeat the feat.

The Dutchman will also have his hands full keeping the Ferraris behind, with Hamilton – the most successful in Shanghai with six wins – in fifth, ahead of his Scuderia teammate Charles Leclerc.

“The aim is always to win, but starting from where we are on the grid, a podium would be a positive result,” said Hamilton.

The Chinese Grand Prix starts at 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT).

___

AP Formula 1: https://apnews.com/hub/formula-one

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.