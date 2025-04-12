Piastri on pole and Norris only sixth in qualifying for F1's Bahrain Grand Prix

SAKHIR, Bahrain — (AP) — Oscar Piastri took pole in qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday as his McLaren teammate and Formula 1 standings leader Lando Norris could only manage sixth.

George Russell was a surprisingly strong challenger and took second for Mercedes, .168 of a second off Piastri's time. Charles Leclerc qualified third for Ferrari, with Russell's 18-year-old rookie teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli fourth.

Champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull was seventh after reporting a “terrible” problem with his brakes.

“The others caught up a little bit closer than what I wanted,” Piastri said, “but I still delivered the laps when it mattered, which was the most important thing in the end so very, very happy.”

Russell said being so close to Piastri was a pleasant surprise but played down his chances of fighting for the win in Sunday's race.

“I think if anybody said we’d be within half a second of the McLarens, we'd have taken it,” he said. “I think being realistic it’ll be a challenge to fight with with Oscar.”

A milestone for Piastri

Piastri is heading into his 50th career race with a chance for his second win of the season after victory in China last month. A win could put him top of the standings and intensify a potential title rivalry within the McLaren team.

Norris was .426 off Piastri's pace in sixth after a slight slip on his final qualifying lap as he tried to respond to Russell's impressive pace.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was ninth for Ferrari. Verstappen is one point off standings leader Norris after winning the Japanese Grand Prix last week.

Red Bull's problems in Bahrain were shared by Verstappen's teammate Yuki Tsunoda, who qualified 10th, and Red Bull has also struggled for pace in practice.

It's easier to overtake in Bahrain than in Japan last week, when Verstappen was able to hold off both McLarens for the whole race. That could give Norris, in particular, a chance to recover from sixth.

“This is probably the the first race so far when qualifying doesn’t mean everything,” Piastri said. “I’m expecting him to fight back tomorrow. I’ll just try and make sure that I do the best job that I can and wherever he ends up is where he ends up.”

Ocon's crash disrupts qualifying

Esteban Ocon had a heavy crash in his Haas in the second part of qualifying when he clipped a curb and span backward into the wall, causing a red flag. He signaled to the team he wasn’t hurt.

Liam Lawson’s tough start to the year continued as he was 17th for Racing Bulls after a fault with the DRS system. It’s the New Zealander’s second race since he was demoted from the main Red Bull team in favor of Tsunoda.

Despite Mercedes' strong pace, Russell and Antonelli are facing an investigation later Saturday for driving out of the garage during a restricted period in the qualifying session.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.